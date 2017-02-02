SIMCOE -

Brian Rose’s recovery from mental illness has been gradual.

Every morning at the mental health facility in Whitby, doctors asked how he was feeling. How did he sleep?

“They can tell by how you answer the questions,” Rose, who was ordered into care in 2013 after being found not criminally responsible for killing his grandmother at her farm in the former Windham Township area, said last summer during a supervised visit to Simcoe.

If he was having a good day, Rose would fill out an itinerary and leave the hospital for a few hours at a time, checking back in with health professionals by phone.

If he wasn’t having a good day, Rose stayed inside and coped by taking hot showers, playing the guitar or reading a book.

Getting better, and working up to the point where it is safe for a patient to be released from a secure mental health facility, is a multi-step process that for Rose took just under four years.

It involved a combination of medications and counselling with psychologists and psychiatrists.

Rose said he had to work hard, both mentally and physically, to attain freedom. A lot of his recovery was based on physical exercise. He played hockey and did lots of running.

He also attended groups.

While meeting with a reporter in a park in downtown Simcoe last summer on an escorted release, Rose opened a folder and showed, one by one, the certificates he received for completing various programs such as anger management and stress management.

He also went to groups outside the hospital and attended church.

Part of his recovery includes learning to take initiative. He started a running group and led staff and patients around the hospital grounds on regular runs.

The path Rose took to release is typical of patients at the Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences.

Patients get greater freedoms as they progress.

At first, they are allowed out of their locked unit to walk the hospital grounds, perhaps going to the facility’s gardens, patios, cafeteria or gym.

The next step is visits to the community, at first with an escort and then on their own. The time outside increases with each successful trip.

“We are constantly testing patients,” explained Mark Rice, who was administrative director of the hospital’s forensic program while Rose was a resident there.

“We slowly lengthen the time we allow the patient off the floor.”

In late 2016, it was determined Rose was well enough to live outside the hospital and was let out with some supervision.

Not every patient gets out as quickly as Rose. Some are in the hospital for 10 years and some do “require re-admission” after release, Rice acknowledged.

“We are very proud that we have a very low recidivism rate in terms of re-offending,” said Rice. “A miniscule percentage of our patients re-engage. The threat is very low in many cases.”

Rice praised Rose, saying he showed “insight and understanding of his own triggers.

“He was able to articulate that. That is so important. He was able to give you that feedback. We are quite proud of the progress he has made,” said Rice.

“He’s been quite the advocate for mental health, for other patients as well as his own.”