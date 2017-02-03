Council winces at helmet cost

When the province says jump, municipalities ask “How high?”

There was a lot of grumbling to this effect in recent weeks as Norfolk council set its spending priorities for 2017.

Unfunded mandates from Queen’s Park are a big part of the problem. The province sets standards in a host of areas and then expects municipalities to fund them with no regard to anyone’s ability to pay.

It happens in areas big and small. The latter are often the source of the most frustration.

A number of council members were surprised this week to learn that Norfolk has to spend $18,000 this year outfitting county ambulances with protective headgear.

The helmets cost $450 apiece and came as a surprise to council members who have never seen a paramedic wearing one.

“It just doesn’t add up to me,” Simcoe Coun. Doug Brunton said this week. “I’d like to see one of these $450 helmets before we buy one. I’m sure the helmets the New England Patriots wear are cheaper than this.”

Port Rowan Coun. Noel Haydt also isn’t impressed.

“Maybe at this price we should issue a debenture,” he quipped.

In point of fact, protective headgear for paramedics has been required for at least 20 years. It is mandatory for paramedics to wear it in a host of situations.

These include any emergency involving an airlift, any medical emergency within a road allowance, all construction sites and confined spaces, industrial sites, emergencies involving fire and explosions, severe weather where airborne debris is a concern, calls in rural areas where low-hanging branches are present, and any call requiring Norfolk’s Gator emergency vehicles.

“The new helmets we are looking at are EMS Rescue Helmets with full hard-face shields and are adjustable to all head sizes,” says Norfolk ambulance manager Sarah Townsend. “The reasoning for this is we put two safety helmets in each ambulance and paramedics of all shapes and sizes use them as needed.

“We also carry one or two in each supervisor response vehicle for our management team on calls.”

At Day 4 of Norfolk’s budget deliberations Monday, council was prepared to spread the expenditure over two years to ease the impact on the levy. Council reconsidered after realizing that ambulances might be sidelined if someone declares the equipment obsolete.

The manufacturer of the helmet currently in use recommends their replacement every 10 years. This budget item came to council because the current helmets’ time is up.

The new helmets offer improvements in several areas.

For one, they fit more closely to the contours of the head. This will eliminate a lot of annoying bumps and clunks that occur while paramedics get in and out of vehicles or are working in close quarters.

As well, the new helmets have quick-attach chin straps that anchor them in place with a sharp tug. The current helmets eat up precious seconds while paramedics fumble to fix the strapping in place.

As for Brunton’s assertion that paramedic helmets are more expensive than pro football helmets, there is some justification to it. Riddell is a supplier of professional-grade helmets to the National Football League. Deluxe helmets from Riddell cost about $400 apiece.

