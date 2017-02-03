Man arrested for assault, break and enter

A man has been taken into custody by Norfolk OPP after an arrest warrant was issued for assault, break and enter and disguise with intent.

On Jan. 25 at about 4:26 p.m. police were contacted by someone reporting an assault at the Dell Motel in Delhi.

A man had attended the motel, knocked on the door and forced his way into the room. The man then allegedly proceeded to assault the occupant before fleeing from the room.

Police identified the subject and put out a warrant for his arrest.

On Feb. 3 Justin Ronald James Vanassche, 23, attended the Norfolk County OPP detachment where he was taken into custody without incident.

He is to appear in court at a later date.