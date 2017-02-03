SIMCOE -

The killing of Janina Kurzyna still resonates along Windham Road 6, a prosperous farming area northwest of Simcoe.

It is the type of country road where families live peacefully alongside each other for decades at a time and wave to each other as they drive by.

In August of 2010, this normally quiet stretch went into shock as police descended on the 85-year-old Kurzyna's farm. Her grandson, Brian Rose, who lived with her, had shot her dead then put her body in a bonfire.

“It still gives me the shivers,” said one farmer who has lived close by to the Kurzyna family since the early 1970s. “Something like that happens next door, it shakes you up.

“Our daughter was living with us at the time. We travel this road every day.”

Another neighbour, a woman who was good friends with Kurzyna, said the entire road was shocked by the killing.

“This doesn't happen in the country next door to you,” said the woman, who asked her name not be used in this story.

Rose was found not criminally responsible for the killing and was sentenced in 2013 to a mental health facility. He has been treated, is free, and lives and works in the Oshawa area.

Neighbours described Kurzyna as a polite, friendly woman who continued farming into her later years and went to church every Sunday.

“Well, she was just a wonderful lady,” said the female neighbour. “She got along with everyone real well.”

Kurzyna liked to knit and crochet. She was also generous, said the woman, who drove Kurzyna back and forth to church every week for many years.

“Her son would go to the market and bring me a 10-pound bag of apples and leave it outside on the step,” she recalled. “She always felt she owed me. She didn't owe me a thing.”

The male neighbour said the Kurzynas – she had separated from her husband at the time of her death – were friendly but kept to themselves.

They grew tobacco although the farm has been sold is now an apple orchard.

Mention of Rose's verdict still provokes angry responses from neighbours, some of which can't be printed.

“I don't feel very good (about it), not good at all,” Kurzyna's friend said quietly.