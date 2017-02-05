Crowds go nuts over event

Brantford town crier David McKee summed up voluminously how World Nutella Day got its start a decade ago.

"Never under-estimate the power of a fan, a fan's elan can span from Milan to the Grand," he bellowed in an opening ceremony in the main concourse of the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre on Sunday afternoon.

"And no fan's more powerful than the gal or the fella whose taste has succumbed to Nutella. It was a fan who in 2007 led the world to a party - and Nutella heaven."

Yes, it was American blogger Sara Rosso who loved the nutty spread so much that she founded World Nutella Day on February 5, 2007, and her declaration went viral.

In 2015, Rosso transferred World Nutella Day to Ferrero to help it live on and grow.

"Now the party has spread like Nutella on crackers, with Ferrero and Brantford together as backers," McKee continued, with thousands jammed into the centre. They were there to pick up a World Nutella Day passport to family fun for an afternoon.

They were invited to enjoy a Nutella pancake dinner, take a free swim in the aquatic centre, a public skate in one of four rinks, or get their faces painted.

And stand in lineups to get samples from Le Chocolat, The Kitchen, Solely Cannoli and Strodes deli stations.

City Coun. John Sless, the acting mayor, implored the crowd to enjoy the afternoon, and reminded everyone that 600 workers and their families have a good life because of the company's Brantford plant.

Ferrero CEO Fabrizio Secco explained to listeners that Nutella was born in Alba, Piedmont in 1946. At the time there was a cocoa shortage due to rationing during the Second World War that had just ended.

Pietro Ferrero, who owned a bake shop in Alba, used hazelnuts to extend the limited chocolate supply. He sold his mix in solid blocks but, in 1951, began to sell a creamy version as "Supercrema."

A succession of bakers and specialty cooks went to the podium to accept plaques for their Nutella creations.

Brian Witteveen of Strodes won in the "most creative" category for his Nutella-covered bacon.

Angie Risi, of Maria's West pizza and Solely Cannole, had trouble holding all her plaques - best overall, biggest Nutella flavour, best presentation and most savoury.

And Taghan MacDougall collected an award for a Le Chocolat creation.

In the lineup at the Le Chocolat station, Jennifer Bell, 27, sampled some wares and took a passport, while her nearly two-year-old son Zion napped in his stroller.

"My brother-in-law and his wife both work at Ferrero and I thought we should come out and show support," she said.

"This is so great."

Upstairs, Nutella pancakes were going like - well - hotcakes as three workers had difficulty serving a lineup that extended down the hall and down two flights of stairs to the ground floor.

"I waited an hour to get to these Nutella cakes," eight-year-old Jack Peever exaggerated.

"Better get eating before they get cold," said his father Bill.

"It's the first time I've eaten these. They sure look good."

