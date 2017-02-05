Kids enjoy fantasy feast

Nicolette and Noelle Connely smiled with delight every time a favourite storybook character came to their table while they and their mom Amber savoured their pancakes, sausages and fruits at the 10th annual Storybook Breakfast.

After their fantasy feast, Nicolette, 7, and her three-year-old sister, Noelle, got to walk along a procession of characters in the hallway of the Church of the New Covenant Saturday morning and high-five each of them.

Nicolette said she got to see all her favourite Disney princesses - Ariel the red haired mermaid, Elsa, princess from the fictional kingdom of Arendelle, and Jasmine, the princess of Agrabah.

Why did she favour them?

"Because they're pretty and they're cool," she said.

Noelle was taken with her encounter with the Scooby-Doo characters.

"This is our fourth Storybook Breakfast. It's always awesome," Amber Connely said.

"The kids really enjoy seeing the characters they read about come alive."

The breakfast is a real treat courtesy of Auntie Debbie Shannelly who manages to buy tickets for them every year.

To Sharon Brooks of Kids Can Fly, the 10th holding of the breakfast was another marvel of execution by her army of 70 volunteers, who served 480 kids and parents over two sittings of 240 apiece. That included local high school students who dressed up as characters.

The main stage was decorated in a Wizard of Oz theme. Members of local theatre company Whimsical Players performed some scenes from the vintage favourite, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, originally a book written in 1900 by L. Frank Baum.

Along with the Tin Man and other characters, the kids reveled over the sight of Cinderella, Thomas the Tank Engine, Peter Pan and newer favourites, Peppa Pig, Scaredy Squirrel and Olaf from Frozen.

The main message in the event was to get parents to read books with their children.

"Put down your phones, put down your screens and read to your kids," Brooks said during one of her announcements from the stage.

Brooks paid tribute to the sponsors this year, which included Findlay Injury Law, Margo and Paul Williamson, the James F. Boughner Family Foundation, and character sponsors Brantford Expositor and Meridian Credit Union.

The breakfast is a fundraiser that benefits Kids Can Fly programs, including the Launch Pad Parent and Child Drop-in Program and the Parachute Program for mothers and babies in the first year.

