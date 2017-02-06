SIMCOE -

A Norfolk man was charged this weekend in connection with unauthorized withdrawals from a bank in Simcoe.

A local resident told Norfolk OPP Jan. 30 that they had lost a bank debit card in late November. The situation was brought to the attention of police because money was missing from a related account.

Saturday, a man turned himself into police at the Simcoe detachment of the Norfolk OPP.

David Scott Wood, 43, has been charged with three counts of fraud under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

“The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank all our residents and media partners that assisted in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release.