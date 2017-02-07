Storm will produce unsafe water conditions

Potentially heavy rain in Haldimand and Norfolk counties Tuesday may create dangerous conditions around area watercourses.

The Long Point Region Conservation Authority advises parents to keep children away from fast-moving streams and rivers. Banks will be slippery and youngsters could easily slide into fast-moving, cold water.

As well, with temperatures as high as 10 degrees C before the system passes, no ice anywhere should be considered safe.

More than an inch of rain could fall before the system subsides Tuesday evening, some of it freezing. Dams, culverts and catch basins should be kept free of debris to ensure proper drainage.

Water levels are expected to remain elevated for several days, so the LPRCA alert will remain in effect until noon Friday. Temperatures are expected to return to seasonal norms on Wednesday.