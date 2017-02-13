CHARLOTTEVILLE -

A small arsenal was stolen during a break-in at a home west of Simcoe this weekend.Norfolk OPP report forced entry was gained to a building on the property on the Charlotteville West Quarter Line in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Nine guns and ammunition with an estimated value of $8,000 were reported stolen. Taken from a locked gun cabinet were:

A 9 mm Browning high-powered semi-automatic with two 10-round magazines.

A .357-caliber Smith & Wesson Magnum revolver, Model 27.

Two .32-calibre Smith & Wesson revolvers, both Model 31.

A .22-calibre Smith & Wesson revolver, Model 34.

A Sako Finn Bear bolt-action 30.06 rifle with Tasko scope.

A Winchester bolt-action Model 70 rifle, .243 calibre, with Wever scope.

A Wingmaster Model 870 pump-action 12-gauge shot gun with slug barrel.

A Cooey Winchester bolt-action .22-calibre rifle with Wever scope.

A five-round fixed magazine.

Anyone with information regarding the missing firearms is asked to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand, Norfolk & Tillsonburg at 1-800-222-8477.