Titans, Bears set to battle

The Valley Heights Bears will get the chance they’ve long coveted on Thursday night.

Second-seeded Valley Heights dispatched Simcoe 3-0 (25-9, 25-6, 25-7) Tuesday in the NSSAA senior girls volleyball semi-finals, and Holy Trinity (1) did the same to Delhi (25-20, 25-14, 25-22), setting up a clash of the league’s top two teams.

Holy Trinity won the right to host the winner-take-all showdown by just a single regular season set.

For the Titans, it will be a shot at four straight county titles while the Bears are looking to finally reach the finish line after years of close calls.

“We’ve worked really, really hard this year – this is probably the hardest I’ve worked in all the seasons in high school so far,” said Claire Weaver of Valley Heights. “HT always beats Valley every year so it would be nice to finally be able to be number one, especially because we are a small school. It’s not like we have a lot of choice for athletes so all of us work really hard in every sport, really.”

Both teams met in the playoffs of a recent exhibition tournament with Holy Trinity getting the edge but Valley Heights won the most recent regular-season clash Feb. 7.

Weaver hopes that the Bears – and their supporters – bring plenty of noise into Thursday’s match.

“Communication is huge – the louder we are the better we play,” she added after Tuesday’s contest. “We were quiet today but it’s hard to be loud in a gym that’s silent. Definitely, I just think teamwork, working together, talking to each other – communication (is important).”

This season was a transitional one for Holy Trinity. The team managed to stay on top despite losing a number of veterans from last season’s CWOSSA champion roster. Head coach Tara Williams elected to call up three Grade 10s, a move that’s paid off.

Holy Trinity got a nice challenge from Delhi Tuesday, which could pay dividends.

“I felt like we could’ve improved on communication but we have a pretty solid team,” said veteran Melina Weiler. “We work well together, obviously, and we have good consistency too. If we make a mistake we’re easily able to come together, fix it and get the next point and that’s how I think we won. We were down for a little bit and we just have to re-group – we’re really good at re-grouping.”

This will be a first senior final for Grade 10 starter Camryn Kilpatrick, but she’s well aware of what the Titans need to bring.

“Spirit,” the Port Dover native said. “They are so loud ... We need to get really pumped up, especially for the finals.”

The Bears are utilizing a new defensive scheme developed just in time for the playoffs while Titan veterans Weiler and Megan Hill are doing all they can to prepare their team’s rookies for battle.

“We know it’s all a mental game. You can be a good player but if you have a bad mental game you will not play well. It’s all confidence and it’s all bringing your team up together,” Weiler explained.

“The last time we played Valley they were up so much and it brought us down. That was hard for all of us to be positive and I can say myself, I wasn’t as positive as I could’ve been. This game tonight really helped me be a better team player and be more positive for everyone else because that helps.”

The senior final begins at 7:30 p.m.

Raiders, Sabres meet in junior final

The Delhi Raiders swept Holy Trinity 3-0 and Simcoe beat Waterford 3-1 in the junior semi-finals Tuesday. The Raiders and Sabres will lock horns at 6 p.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity.

NSSAA Hockey

The NSSAA hockey semi-finals took place on Monday with Holy Trinity and Simcoe emerging victorious on the girls side. Simcoe edged Delhi 3-2 in overtime while Holy Trinity topped Waterford 6-0.

In boys action, Holy Trinity and Delhi registered wins. Delhi got past Simcoe 4-1 and Holy Trinity bested Waterford 5-3.

The boys final will take place at 3 p.m. Feb 22. Puck drop for the girls contest is set for 1:30 p.m. Both games will be held at Talbot Gardens.

