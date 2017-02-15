Water advisory at VHSS

WALSINGHAM -

Staff and students at Valley Heights Secondary School are under a drinking water advisory for the second time in less than a year.

Notices were posted around the school Monday after water from taps and fountains presented itself cloudy. Everyone will be drinking bottled water until the problem is resolved.

“There have been no concerns reported with respect to the health and safety of the staff and students at the school,” Shawn McKillop, spokesperson for the Grand Erie District Board of Education, said Wednesday in an email.

“We anticipate the issue will be resolved within the week.”

Staff and students at VHSS were put on bottled water last May when a water test suggested elevated levels of lead in the main supply.

The Ministry of the Environment says lead content in drinking water should not exceed 10 parts per billion. Last year’s sample came in at 12.8 parts per billion.

The suspected cause of the elevated reading was a water sample taken from a tap that is seldom used.

VHSS tests for water quality each school day. “Turbidity” – the measure of a suspended particulate matter – is one of the factors involved in the inspection.

Facilities staff does not know the cause of Monday’s turbid sample. Filters have been changed in an effort to produce clearer water.

Samples of the hazy water were collected and sent to a laboratory for testing. The Ministry of the Environment and the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit have been notified.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com