Big picnic planned for Backus

Few things are as enjoyable as a long, leisurely picnic with family and friends.

Norfolk’s Canada 150 committee intends to take that sentiment to new heights this summer with an attempt to set a Guinness record for “world’s longest picnic table.”

Plans are to line up 150 picnic tables at the Backus Heritage Conservation Area in Port Rowan and invite one and all to a sit-down meal. The event is scheduled for the afternoon of Saturday, July 8.

“If you like picnics and you like Backus Mill, it’s a win-win situation for everybody,” Canada 150 committee member Larry Dawson said Thursday at the Simcoe branch of the Norfolk Public Library.

Dawson was at the library for the launch of the ninth annual Write For Fun contest in Norfolk County. Dawson, of Simcoe, was there in his capacity as Canada 150 mascot John Charlton, a pre-Confederation resident of Lynedoch who left behind a valuable chronicle of his exploits during Norfolk County’s formative years.

In front of a group of young students, Dawson delivered a reading from Charlton’s diary concerning a prodigious day of fishing on Cattle’s Creek in Walsingham. Dawson told the students Charlton was a fine wordsmith and that they could be too if the practised committing their thoughts to paper.

A total of $2,400 in cash is up for grabs in this year’s writing contest. The competition involves poetry and short-story writing. It is divided into four divisions and is open to anyone between the ages of nine and beyond who holds a valid Norfolk County library card.

During his presentation, Dawson also mentioned that Norfolk’s Canada 150 committee will attempt to co-ordinate a simultaneous singing event featuring choirs in all of Norfolk’s major towns and hamlets.

On the evening of May 30 at 7 p.m., Dawson said the plan is to have choirs across Norfolk launch into three songs in celebration of the nation’s 150th anniversary. Dawson said “O Canada” will be one of the numbers while another under consideration is Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah.

Entry forms and more details on the writing competition are available at www.ncpl.ca.

