Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 35-year-old Brantford woman.

Police said Friday that they are concerned about the well-being of Paula Underwood, who was last seen in the downtown area on the evening of Feb. 12.

She is white, five-foot-seven, 170 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what she may be wearing, police said.

Police said it is uncommon for Underwood to be away from her home for such a long period without contacting those close to her.

Anyone who sees Underwood is asked to contact police at 519-756-7050.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contract Det. Basia Hasham at 519-756-0113, ext. 2845, or Sgt. Grant Davies at 519-756-0113, ext. 2274.