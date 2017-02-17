Raiders reclaim volleyball glory

Delhi Raider Josie Hall is always smiling, even on the volleyball court.

And the young star had good reason to grin on Thursday.

Hall and the Raiders put on their best performance of the season at the most crucial time – the NSSAA junior final at Holy Trinity Catholic High School. Delhi was near perfect against the Simcoe Sabres, sweeping a team 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-22) they had split the two-game regular season series with.

The only question for the Raiders after capturing their first title since 2009-10 was if their game could've been any better.

"It really couldn't have,” said DDSS captain Inge Hoogenboom. “We played probably our best game tonight."

Delhi took a 17-10 lead in the first set and never really looked back, building up big leads in each of the first two thanks to strong play at the net.

"I think we really grew as a team over the season ... now we're communicating, we're working together,” Hoogenboom added.

“Coming into this game we were like, 'This is the first time for Delhi in a while' and now to win it, it's just awesome. It's a great feeling."

While the Raiders took part in what has become a tradition for the school's champions – posing for a selfie with principal Lynn Abbey – the Sabres tipped their cap.

"I know we were all nervous tonight but we thought we'd have a good chance,” said Simcoe's Hope Lesage. “They're just a really good team."

The Sabres began to show signs of life in the third, gaining an 18-15 lead at one point until Delhi rattled off five of the next six points to all but secure the title.

"We were playing a lot better when we were ahead,” Lesage said. “But then when we start losing it just goes down again."

Both teams will move on to the CWOSSA Championships, Delhi (single-A) in Breslau and Simcoe (double-A) in Brantford each on Feb. 23.

Despite her team's stellar performance Hall thinks the Raiders have more to give.

“Our girls were tipping a lot and we want to see that great kill go down," she said.

"We're going to have a positive attitude going into (CWOSSA) and we're going to learn how to pass to our setter so our setter doesn't have to move as much."

A full schedule of teams and CWOSSA locations is posted at cwossa.ca.

