Man falls through ice at Waterford ponds

WATERFORD -

Emergency crews are attempting to locate a 68-year-old man who fell through the ice at the Waterford ponds on Saturday afternoon.

Norfolk OPP say the man was fishing with a 9-year-old when he fell through the ice shortly after 5 p.m.

The boy also fell through the ice when he attempted to assist the man. Bystanders rescued the boy but were unable to locate the man.

Norfolk firefighters, paramedics and Ornge air ambulance are on the scene.

“Everyone is doing their best to see if we can locate this gentleman,” Norfolk OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said.

Waterford ponds are located on Concession 8 Townsend.