Raising the roof over cottages

Property owners in Turkey Point and Long Point will have their say later this year now that Norfolk is prepared to raise the limit on maximum cottage heights.

The maximum height for many years has been 7.5 metres. Last week, Norfolk council voted to raise this to nine metres. In doing so, council rejected a proposal to raise the maximum to 11.5 metres.

Making cottages taller raises a number of important planning issues.

These include the possibility of cottage owners putting their neighbours in the shade or blocking their view of the lake. Bigger cottages also bring more people to an area that is used to peace and quiet.

Enlarged cottages also mean more people could be vulnerable in the event of violent weather.

“I would rather be safe than sorry,” said Simcoe Coun. Peter Black. “We know how many bad storms we’ve had down there. They go all the way back to Abigail Becker.

“When you raise the roof, you’ll see these buildings expanding – more bathrooms, more cars – more people at risk.”

Simcoe Coun. Doug Brunton disagreed. Brunton said old-school cottages in low-lying areas are highly vulnerable when Lake Erie is in turmoil. The new construction, Brunton added, takes stormy weather into account.

“We are making it safer,” Brunton said. “These new cottages today are safer, so I’m not buying that argument.”

Port Rowan Coun. Noel Haydt liked the idea of raising the maximum to 11.5 metres. However, council members cautioned that the Ontario Municipal Board could toss this out as too much all at once.

Staff will prepare official plan and zoning amendments for council’s consideration at a public meeting later this year. Affected property owners will be notified.

“There will be people on all sides who will want to express their opinions,” says Chris Baird, Norfolk’s general manager of development and cultural services.

