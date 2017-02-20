SIMCOE -

Norfolk General Hospital has made good progress over the past 18 months on its mission to raise $13 million for a major renovation.

Today, the Norfolk General Hospital Foundation is looking for a few good people to help push the fundraising drive over the top.

Brad Allender and Jill Thompson, co-chairs of the foundation’s Build a Better Hospital Campaign, report the hospital has received $8 million in pledges so far. This includes a $5-million commitment from Norfolk County itself.

The foundation needs another $5 million to reach its goal and has concluded that 2017 is the year to make that happen.

“The campaign is in the final stretch and NGH is eager to get shovels in the ground, so to speak,” Allender said in a news release. “A critical $5 million is needed to get going on this essential health-care project for Norfolk and area.”

The project includes the revitalization and expansion of the hospital’s birthing and day-surgery care units. As well, there are plans to renovate the minor surgery operating theatre.

The NGH board of directors agreed to the project because a hospital that doesn’t keep up with the latest technology and procedures eventually loses services and the medical professionals needed to execute them.

Norfolk business owner Shannon Porter is a member of the foundation board of directors and a front-line volunteer in the current fundraising campaign.

“Essentially, I got involved because this project benefits every single person in Norfolk,” Porter said last week in a news release. “I was born at NGH. My children were born at NGH. I am committed to the future of our community and our hospital.

“Our citizens, businesses and industry rely on and deserve the care that only a modern local hospital can provide. The upgrades through the Building a Better Hospital campaign are only possible through community support. The province does not provide the money for this type of project. If there is to be a full-service hospital in Norfolk, the people of Norfolk must fund it.”

At this point in the campaign, the NGH foundation is seeking people “who are connected to the community, comfortable approaching others, community minded and concerned about preserving and expanding excellent health care close to home.”

For more information, contact Julie Powell, director of development for the Norfolk General Hospital Foundation, at 519-426-0130 ext. 1454. Powell can also be reached by email at jpowell@ngh.on.ca .

Inquiries can also be directed to Gerry Hamill, NGH’s communications specialist. Hamill can be reached at 519-426-0130 ext. 2454 or by email at ghamill@ngh.on.ca.