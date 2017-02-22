The scary thing is that this anti-vaxxer has been teaching Grade 12 science for years - and is still in the classroom.

Tim Sullivan is accused of leaving his class unsupervised on March 9, 2015 to warn students in line at his high school’s vaccination clinic that they were risking “death” if they went ahead with their inoculations. He’s also alleged to have confronted the public health nurse with demands for the drug monographs, told her the vaccine ingredients were so toxic that they aren’t allowed in his science lab and then accused her of hiding important information, leaving the woman feeling intimidated and afraid.

Not surprisingly, the Brantford-area teacher now finds himself before a disciplinary hearing at the Ontario College of Teachers, fighting for his career. Sullivan’s union wants nothing to do with his controversial stand and so he’s defending himself - a task that’s proving to be daunting.

“I need more time. I’m in over my head,” he admitted midafternoon in a failed bid for an adjournment.

The college’s first prosecution witness was Angela Swick, a nurse with Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit, who was running the vaccination clinic that day. All Ontario public school students must be vaccinated unless they have an exemption for religious or conscience objections.

Sullivan, she said, came down three times to challenge them. At first, he asked for the drug information sheets. He was “very passionate,” the nurse recalled, but then became quite intimidating as he put his hands on her table, leaned in and said, “I hope you’re letting these students know these vaccines can cause death.”

Swick said the encounter left her rattled. “I remember feeling threatened, enough to let my supervisor know.” She didn’t think it would be the last time they’d hear from him. And she was right.

Sullivan returned, Swick said, and began talking to the students in line. “He shouted at them not to get it.”

Swick went to inform then principal, Brian Quistberg. “I was scared for the students and I didn’t want anyone not receiving a vaccination based on fear.”

Quistberg told Sullivan to stay in his classroom. “It’s not his role to interfere with the clinic. It goes over the line to talk to students in line waiting for their vaccinations.”

But according to the nurse, Sullivan came back again to ask for more paper work and then suggested she was withholding information. His aggressive tone left the nurses feeling intimidated and frightened. “We just never had an encounter like this before.”

Suspended for one day without pay, Sullivan has been back teaching ever since.

In his cross-examination, Sullivan accused the public health nurse of not getting proper informed consent from the students. “Have you warned them that death was a possible side effect in the manufacturer’s instructions?” he demanded.

Swick insisted dangerous side effects are “very, very rare.” Sullivan was also reminded by the college’s lawyer that they were holding a two-day hearing to deal with allegations of his misconduct, not to debate the safety of vaccines.

But this seems to be an obsession with the man. The clinic incident wasn’t the first time the school had complaints about him.

A few months before, the principal received a message from parents angry that Sullivan was allegedly telling his class that vaccines cause autism - a thoroughly debunked association. “It is absolutely unconscionable that a science teacher is not teaching science but is fear mongering,” the email said.

Another complaint, Quistberg said, came from parents furious that Sullivan attacked their daughter’s Grade 12 oral presentation on vaccinations, interjected repeatedly with claims inoculations were dangerous and cause autism, until she left the classroom in tears. He also received several anonymous messages complaining that Sullivan was spending his whole class talking about conspiracy theories and his anti-vaccination beliefs.

“Well,” Sullivan asked Quistberg during cross-examination, “what does cause autism?”

This teacher is in sore need of a jab of common sense. The real danger here is not from vaccinations, but from a person of trust who may still be spouting his nonsense to impressionable students.

His hearing continues Wednesday.

Read Mandel Wednesday through Saturday