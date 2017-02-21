Fire destroys home outside Boston

BOSTON, ON -

A house was destroyed by fire near Boston on Monday night.

A man in the house at 2969 Cockshutt Road discovered the fire in a detached garage and alerted other family members to exit the home.

Norfolk fire services responded at about 9:40 p.m. The garage was fully involved when crews arrived and fire was spreading to the home, said a media release from Norfolk County Fire and Rescue Services.

The man suffered minor burns. He was treated at Norfolk General Hospital and released.

Damage to the home and garage is $450,000.

“The family will not be able to return to the home as this was a total loss fire,” Scott Pipe, Norfolk Fire Prevention Officer, said in the release.

​Cause of the fire is under investigation.