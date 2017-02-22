Raccoon riot in Norfolk

The unseasonably warm weather of late has brought a lot of raccoons out of the woodwork.

The Norfolk OPP have had their hands full in recent days dealing with problem animals.

“In the last week, we’ve responded to nearly 25 raccoon calls,” Staff Sgt. Joe Varga said at Wednesday’s meeting of Norfolk’s Police Services Board. “There was one day recently when we dealt with eight or 10.”

The subject arose because members of Norfolk council are not sure what to tell constituents when they are confronted with problem animals.

Varga said the OPP will shoot raccoons that are behaving erratically or aggressively. Police will also shoot raccoons that appear to be suffering from illness or injury.

But that’s where police involvement ends. Because wild animals often harbour serious diseases and parasites, OPP are not allowed to handle or dispose of their bodies. That is up to property owners to resolve.

Varga added that Norfolk County’s animal control officers with Hillside Kennels in Innerkip responded to 323 calls for service in 2016 regarding raccoons and other wild animals. Hillside has the resources and expertise to trap and get rid of raccoons that pester residential properties.

Varga said the Ministry of Natural Resources will respond to calls regarding sick or aggressive wildlife if the ministry has a conservation officer in the immediate area. But in most cases, the MNR is unavailable to help.

Mayor Charlie Luke thanked the OPP for filling the void. The OPP’s services in this area, the mayor said, are “more than I expected.”

Windham Coun. Jim Oliver welcomed the mayor’s line of questioning, saying “we get calls about this all the time.”

Clarity on responsibility for wild animals has taken on new urgency since evidence emerged in recent months that rabies has re-established itself in the raccoon population in Ontario.

Rabies makes animals aggressive. This increases the chance of passing the deadly virus on to humans and their pets. Over the past year, two feral cats that tested positive for rabies came in contact with people in Haldimand County.

In the absence of police and conservation officers, property owners have wide latitude to deal with problem raccoons.

On Wednesday, Jolanta Kowalski, spokesperson for the Ministry of Natural Resources, cited a ministry fact sheet which says “You don’t need a permit to scare away, capture or kill most wild animals if the animal is causing damage to your property.”

The fact sheet adds that immediate family members can act in the place of a property owner. So can licensed trappers, agents for the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA), or anyone authorized to act on the MNR’s behalf.

Property owners can only act on their own property and must deal humanely with animals at all times.

