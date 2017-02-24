Accolades for student business program

SIMCOE -

A Norfolk County program that helps students start their own businesses has received accolades from the Economic Development Council of Ontario.

Norfolk’s Student Start Up Program has received this year's Private Public Partnership Award from the EDCO.

Norfolk also received an honourable mention for the Lieutenant Governor’s Award, a best-in-show category for the EDCO Awards, for the program.

More than 110 projects were submitted from about 60 communities across the province, with the winner being announced earlier this month at an economic development conference in Toronto.

“SSUP Norfolk provides students in Grades 6 through 12 the opportunity to try self-employment during their summer break,” Jerry Sucharyna, economic development analyst for Norfolk County, explained in a media release. “Students submit a simple business plan and successful applicants are awarded $200 to get started.”

Last year Sucharyna visited all but two schools across the three local school boards in Norfolk.

That led to a whopping 86 applications being submitted. Funding was awarded to 40 businesses involving 52 youngsters.

In its first year, about $9,000 was raised from the private sector to fund the cash awards to students.

“SSUP was successful because community-minded entrepreneurs and others stepped up and funded it,” said Clark Hoskin, Norfolk's manager of tourism and economic development. “We need more business leaders and organizations to get on board to show the youth we value them and want to grow the program.”