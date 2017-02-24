SIMCOE -

The letter of the law had new meaning in one Simcoe neighbourhood on Friday.

An OPP officer was dispatched to King Lane after receiving a report of two open community mailboxes.

It appears the mailboxes had been inadvertently left open, said Norfolk OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk.

It's unknown if any mail was stolen. Mail appeared to be in about half of the individual mailboxes. It's also not known how long the mailboxes were compromised.

An OPP officer in a cruiser kept watch until someone from Canada Post arrived.

“This incident is absolutely unacceptable. We apologize and are following up internally to make sure this will not be repeated,” Darcia Kmet, spokesperson for Canada Post, said in an email.

Kmet also said that if a passerby sees a community mailbox open they should immediately call Canada Post customer service.

“These calls are high priority so that we can send someone to close the panel as quickly as possible,” she said.