PORT DOVER -

Some people refer to the section of Port Dover on Highway 6 east of the lift bridge as “Fort Dover.”

The neighbourhood got the name because the developers of subdivisions on the east side of town were allowed to “backlot” their properties.

“Backlotting” occurs when a subdivision backs onto a major road instead of fronting onto it. Instead of featuring houses with porches, verandahs and front steps facing the street, motorists passing by see patchwork fencing of the kind you’d expect at the rear of residential properties.

By a margin of 5-4, Norfolk council voted Tuesday to prohibit backlotting in the county’s new zoning bylaw. Council acted on the advice of Matthew Reniers of Brantford, a planning consultant who has helped the county craft its new zoning bylaw.

“Backlotting can become a real eyesore over time,” Reniers said. “It can become an aesthetic problem. It’s probably worst when it happens on main roads. It becomes undesirable over time.”

Reniers added that backlotting doesn’t help from the standpoint of crime-prevention because “it reduces eyes on the street.”

Wrecking-yard fencing along major roads in Port Dover has been on council’s radar since 2010. Seven years ago, members of the Port Dover Enhancement Association asked council to ban backlotting in their community.

“These fences result in a stockade appearance that does not reflect the character or appeal of our community,” PDEA president Katie Buck told council at the time. “Everything about this picture says `Don’t stop here – keep moving.’ It’s like having your back turned on people when they come into your town.”

Backlotting has its advantages. For one, backlotted subdivisions have far fewer points of access and egress onto major roads. This helps with local traffic flows and reduces opportunities for collisions.

As well, perimeter fencing along busy streets serves as a noise buffer. Homeowners who enjoy sitting on their front porch will have a quieter time of it in a backlotted subdivision.

For these reasons and more, some on council think the county should stay out of the issue and let developers design their subdivisions as they see fit.

“I suspect the people who live in `Fort Dover’ like it that way,” Port Rowan Coun. Noel Haydt said.

Over several sessions in recent weeks, Norfolk council reviewed 112 suggested amendments to the county’s zoning bylaw. Other highlights from Tuesday’s deliberations include:

Norfolk will relax restrictions on residential development in commercial and institutional zones. Intensifying residential development in Norfolk’s commercial zones has been identified in recent months as key to revitalizing downtowns in the county that haven’t rebounded well from the economic downturn of 2008.

From here forward, garden suites and granny flats will be approved for periods of 10 years. At the end of the 10-year approval period, these developments will be eligible for extension approvals of three years depending on how long the units are needed.

Council defeated a recommendation that would have required developers to install sidewalks on both sides of a street in new subdivisions. Council also defeated a recommendation that would have made sidewalks mandatory in new subdivisions built as condominium corporations.

Council negated a policy recommendation that would have required the county to support and fortify Ride Norfolk by adding an amendment subjecting the money-losing transit service to review “on an ongoing basis.”

Council defeated a staff recommendation that would have made all new development in Long Point and Turkey Point contingent on the formulation of “an emergency flood response plan” in consultation with the Long Point Region Conservation Authority. Emergency planning in the resort communities is a concern because the low-lying areas are in a flood plain and because access and egress to these communities for emergency vehicles is limited.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com