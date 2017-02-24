A new regulation from the province was dismissed this week as a pointless waste of time.

The Wynne government has mandated another layer in the development process with the introduction of planning advisory committees.

In Norfolk, the county will soon advertise for three to five individuals with expertise in planning matters who will review and comment on new development applications as they arise.

Norfolk planning staff will take the committee’s findings under advisement before formulating reports and recommendations of their own.

Council will then consider staff’s recommendations at a public meeting, with the Ontario Municipal Board serving as a potential fourth layer of review.

“This is nothing more than provincial red tape to make things more difficult for municipalities,” Langton Coun. Roger Geysens said Tuesday.

“How is this really going to help planning applications? How much longer is thing going to hold things up? What is the province trying to accomplish here?”

Port Rowan Coun. Noel Haydt agreed. He said this is “a whole lot of rigamarole for nothing.”

Instead of wasting the time of well-meaning citizens, Haydt suggested deputizing one of the county’s other advisory committees to rubber-stamp planning applications and forward them to planning staff for review.

Others on council like the idea of an independent group sharing their feelings on development applications as they arise.

“Maybe they’ll present something I didn’t think about and help me make a better decision,” Simcoe Coun. Peter Black said. “I think it’s a good thing.”

Norfolk Mayor Charlie Luke suggested council save its breath and move on. He said the province has ordered the creation of advisory committees and there’s nothing the county can do about it.

Luke told planning staff to structure the advisory committee’s activities so they don’t unduly delay the arrival of new development applications to council.

