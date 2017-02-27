SIMCOE -

The Valley Heights Bears senior girls volleyball team turned heartbreak into hustle Thursday and the result was the second OFSAA berth for the school this year.

Coming off a gut-wrenching loss to Holy Trinity in the NSSAA final, the Bears regrouped at the single-A CWOSSA tournament in Breslau to go unbeaten in the round robin and then top Woodland Christian 25-12, 25-19, 25-6 in the final to claim a spot at the provincial championships.

“I think they played the best they've ever played as a team,” said Bears coach Terry Reimer. “Everybody played, I had set rotations that we went through so everybody had pretty well equal time on court and that worked out really well and meant at the end of the day I still had people that were fresh. Everybody was on, everybody was going hard for balls, they were successful in their serving, passes were excellent and strong communication all day long.”

The Bears will not only move on to the OFSAA event in Welland beginning March 6 but do so having accomplished their season-long goal.

“After Norfolk, of course, that's a bit of a heartache when that kind of thing happens,” Reimer said of the five-set loss to the Titans. “But at the start of the year, our goal as a team was CWOSSA. That's a lofty goal because it's pretty hard to make it through CWOSSA but CWOSSA is where we wanted to go. It would be nice to win Norfolk, that's a beautiful thing but when you get to CWOSSA people don't know where Norfolk is or who they are. You're there to compete for the chance to go to OFSAA and the girls did.”

Simply bringing home the CWOSSA title continues a massive year for VHSS athletics. In November, the school's senior boys team also earned a spot at OFSAA. To say the western Norfolk community was buzzing for that accomplishment would be an understatement – now they have another squad to track.

“It's huge,” said Reimer. “The last time I was there (in 2000) I came home and my daughter (Laura) who plays on the senior team was born – that's how long ago it was. For me, it's really exciting and I'm really looking forward to it. They're a great group of kids so I'm really looking forward to those three days of tournament play.”

In the junior bracket, Delhi brought home a silver medal after going 2-1 in the round robin. Delhi was beaten in the final by Père-René-de-Galinée 2-0 (25-12, 25-18).

At the double-A senior tournament in Paris, the Holy Trinity Titans won three of four sets in the round robin before losing to St. David 2-0 (18-25, 15-25) in the semis.

Simcoe lost all four sets in the junior 'AA' bracket in Brantford and did not qualify for the playoffs.

Basketball

Norfolk nearly had another squad – Waterford's senior basketball team – qualify for single-A OFSAA.

The Wolves headed to Kitchener Friday and dominated in their semi-final against Kincardine winning 45-24.

In the final vs. Rockway Mennonite, it was a two-point game after three quarters but the Flames pulled away late to win 63-41. Logan Donaldson led the way in points for WDHS with 22 and 12 points respectively.

“They played a great day of basketball, for sure. Kincardine we beat pretty handily the first game ... we were in control the whole game. That was a good start, everybody played well and then we watched the Rockway game so we knew what they had,” said Wolves coach Derek Rowntree.

“We played awesome and then just kind of ran out of gas ... They got on to our box-and-one a little bit in the fourth quarter and a couple of Rockway's secondary scorers stepped up and hit a few shots.”

Friday's final was the last in a Wolves uniform for much of the group, a bittersweet feeling for Rowntree.

“I was proud of them. It was tough to lose in the finals of NSSAA and CWOSSA but we had a great run last year with those guys – a good four year run really,” he added. “The bulk of the team had a great career, three championships, two NSSAA and a CWOSSA.”

The Delhi Raiders took part in the junior portion of the tournament, losing to Kincardine 44-30. Dylan Wells had 14 points to lead DDSS.

At the double-A event in Cambridge, Holy Trinity's seniors were beaten 63-33 by Glenview Park and 62-35 by St. James.

In the junior bracket, the Titans went 0-2 losing to Our Lady of Lourdes 58-39 and Galt 63-34.

CWOSSA hockey tournaments for both boys and girls will take place later this week.

