Dog bites man in Simcoe

SIMCOE -

A Norfolk man was charged last week after a dog attacked someone on the Lynn Valley Trail in Simcoe.

Police report the attack occurred on the trail in the area of Simson Drive around 1 p.m. Friday.

Norfolk OPP say the 60-year-old victim – a man from Norfolk County – was walking on the trail when he was approached by a large dog. The dog attacked and the man suffered bites on his leg, arm and torso. The victim required medical attention.

Maxwell Kelly Ferguson, 28, has been charged with permitting a dog to run at large contrary to Norfolk County’s animal control bylaw. Ferguson was issued a provincial offences notice.