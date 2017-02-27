SIMCOE -

Norfolk council was ready this month to give farmers a free hand to sever and sell surplus dwellings.

Council backed down, however, after it was warned such a change might cause chaos at the county’s Committee of Adjustment.

The severing and sale of surplus dwellings sounds like an obscure issue. It is a big deal, however, in rural areas where the trend is toward amalgamations and larger farming operations.

For years, the rule in Norfolk has been that farmers cannot sever and sell a surplus dwelling if it were built after Aug. 24, 1978.

However – with the county’s comprehensive zoning bylaw under review – severance qualifications were identified as one of 112 issues up for discussion.

Feb. 7, Norfolk council agreed with Waterford Coun. Harold Sonnenberg that there should be no time constraint on when a farmer severs and sells a surplus dwelling. The province allows for that and surplus dwellings are a burden, Sonnenberg said.

“What difference does it make if the house is one year old or 100 years old?” he asked. “When a farmer expands and he inherits a house, he just wants to get rid of it. If the farmer doesn’t need it, let him do so.”

Council, however, modified its position after thinking about it for a week.

It had an impact Feb. 14 when Pam Duesling, Norfolk’s manager of community planning, pointed out that 5,900 homes and building lots in the agricultural zone would be eligible for severance if the date restriction were lifted.

Duesling said planning staff found the prospect of the number of properties eligible for severance more than doubling overnight “frightening” in terms of what this would mean for the Committee of Adjustment and its workload.

At the Feb. 14 meeting, Delhi Coun. Mike Columbus pointed out that Norfolk’s agricultural advisory committee favours a 10-year rolling date. This is how eligibility is determined in Haldimand, with Columbus adding such a standard would likely work well in Norfolk.

Under a 10-year rolling limit, surplus homes would be eligible for severance once they reach 10 years of age or older. Under this scenario, the date-of-construction benchmark would change with each passing year.

A 10-year minimum also takes vacant rural lots out of the equation because they don’t have homes on them.

Planning staff produced a chart which suggests this standard is more manageable. Under the switch, the number of eligible properties would instantly increase by 700.

Other agricultural issues dealt with during council’s zoning bylaw review include:

* Norfolk council rebuffed a proposal to distinguish “prime agricultural land” from basic “agricultural land.”

“The problem is there is land in my ward that is designated `prime agricultural land’ but you wouldn’t want to grow anything on it,” said Langton-area Coun. Roger Geysens. “The province doesn’t always have it right. Once the sand that blew across the county was considered (Class) 4 or 5. Now it’s considered `prime agricultural land.’”

* Until the province makes it mandatory and provides specific definitions, Norfolk County will not designate “specialty crop areas” in its zoning bylaw.

“We don’t need the province coming in here telling our farmers how to farm,” said Port Rowan Coun. Noel Haydt, who worries that such specificity will prevent farmers from growing what they deem necessary in viable agricultural areas.

* Norfolk council is unsure what acreage it should use to define a viable farm. The current benchmark is 100 acres or larger. Staff will prepare a report on council’s options and report back.

“The in-between farm seems to have disappeared,” says Simcoe Coun. Doug Brunton. “You either have five acres of ginseng or five acres of grapes or 2,000 acres of corn.”

