A thief has made off with an adult dancing pole in Port Dover.

The pole was removed from a bedroom at a home on Mardon Avenue sometime Sunday. Also taken were two door knobs.

Police report the break-in occurred sometime between 8 a.m. and 9:35 p.m.

Total value of the missing property is estimated at $250.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

50 tall boys stolen from garage

A large quantity of beer was stolen from a property north of Waterford this week.

The theft from a garage on Angling Road occurred in the early morning hours of Monday. Taken were an estimated 50 tall cans of Budweiser and Coors Light beer.

Stunt driving, drug charges

A Norfolk man was served with a number of charges this weekend after a driver was observed travelling at a high rate of speed west of Simcoe.

Norfolk OPP on Highway 3 intervened around midnight Saturday after watching the vehicle travelling well in excess of the posted speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour.

“There will be zero tolerance for motorists driving aggressively, impaired by drugs or alcohol, distracted drivers or those who fail to buckle up,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said Monday in a news release.

“Driving safety is everyone’s responsibility. It starts before the vehicle is put into drive.”

Angus Lloyd Capell, 37, has been charged with racing a motor vehicle, stunt driving, driving with a blood-alcohol content over the legal limit, possession of marijuana and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor available to the driver.

Upon conviction, the minimum fine for stunt driving is $2,000. The charge also brings with it an automatic driver’s licence suspension lasting seven days.

Trafficking charges in Simcoe

A local man and woman were charged with trafficking in narcotics last week after paramedics were called to assist a man in medical distress.

The 56-year-old male in question was taken to Norfolk General Hospital around 8 p.m. Friday. Paramedics responded to an address on Chapel Street.

Christopher Raymond Smith, 30, of Norfolk County, has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking, possession of marijuana, and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Marion Joanna Theresa Marr, 27, of Norfolk County, has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking and possession of marijuana.

Both will respond to the allegations at the Norfolk County court house at a later date.

School defaced in Waterford

A school in Waterford suffered spray-paint vandalism on the weekend.

The incident occurred at Waterford Public School on East Church Street sometime between Friday and Sunday. A wall and surrounding pavement were defaced.

“The OPP want to remind all residents that if they see anything suspicious to please contact the police,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release. “If anyone is found committing acts of mischief, appropriate charges will be laid.”

Brazen theft near Port Dover

A Port Dover-area family was left shaken after someone broke into their home while they were there last week.

The family told police they were on the second floor of the home on Commercial Road when someone entered the property around 11 p.m. Thursday.

A large quantity of cash and an iPhone6 were stolen from an area near the kitchen.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.