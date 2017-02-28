Brakeless truck fails to stop for school bus

SIMCOE -

Norfolk OPP want to speak to the driver of a brakeless pickup truck that passed a school bus while its red warning lights were flashing last week.

The incident occurred on Charlotteville Road 7 west of Simcoe last Friday around 5 p.m.

Witnesses told police the school bus was stopped with its lights flashing and stop sign extended when an older-model green Chevrolet pickup truck approached from the other direction with its amber warning lights flashing.

The child exiting the bus saw the pickup approaching and wisely did not attempt to cross the road. The green pickup proceeded to drive past the school bus even though the latter’s warning lights continued to flash.

Norfolk OPP say someone at the scene hollered at the pickup driver, who proceeded to stop. The driver got out, apologized and explained that the pickup had no brakes. He then re-entered the vehicle and drove away at a slow rate of speed.

A few minutes later, a woman in a white Dodge pickup truck arrived on the scene, apologized and also explained that the offending truck had no brakes.

“Police remind all vehicle owners to use some common sense,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said Monday in a news release. “If any vehicle is having braking issues then that vehicle should not be operated on the roadway where it might possibly put other innocent motorists or bystanders at risk.

“This incident could have had devastating consequences if that child would have crossed the roadway.”

The driver of the suspect vehicle is described as a white male about 50 to 60 years of age.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Norfolk OPP remind the public that the penalties for passing a school bus with its warning apparatus engaged are severe. Fines range up to $2,000 for a first offence and a fine in the range of $1,000 to $4,000 for subsequent offences. Jail time is also a possibility upon subsequent conviction.

Those convicted of this offence are also assessed six demerit points against their driver’s licence.