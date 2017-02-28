Suspicious package at Dover post office

PORT DOVER -

A specialized police team was brought in after a suspicious package addressed to police was found at the Port Dover Post Office.

Norfolk Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to the call at just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers secured the package in safe area, said a media release.

There was “no threat to public safety,” said Norfolk OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk.

Members of the Urban Search and Rescue, Chemical Biological, Radiological Nuclear and Explosives Response Team (UCRT) examined the package and found it to be safe.

Police would not say what was in the package.

“The contents of the package will be followed up with the Norfolk (OPP) crime unit,” said Sanchuk.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - 8477 (TIPS). People can also leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.