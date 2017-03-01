SIMCOE -

The Simcoe & District Minor Hockey Association has entered what may be a prolonged period of uncertainty now that the rink-side viewing area at Talbot Gardens is off-limits until further notice.

“It’s not good,” association president Adam Walker, of Simcoe, said at the arena Tuesday after the announcement was made at Norfolk council. “It’s scary for Simcoe minor hockey. If we lose this rink, we could lose our association. This arena is a pillar of what we do.”

Serious problems with the arena came to light in February when the Toronto engineering firm CSE Structural Forensic & Rehabilitation inspected hidden areas beneath the bench seating on the north and south sides of the ice pad.

Norfolk’s community services department did a general building inspection as part of its county-wide recreation master plan. The plan – which has been several years in the making -- comes to council April 4.

“We brought in an engineer for a quick `What-do-you-think?’” Bill Cridland, Norfolk’s general manager of community services, said in an interview Tuesday. “Afterward, he said `I’d like to see more.’”

The concrete tiers that support the seating at Talbot Gardens are original to the structure that was built in the 1950s. In areas beneath the seats hidden from public view, CSE produced photographs showing old concrete pulling away from its rebar reinforcements. The floor beneath is covered in rubble and dust.

Meanwhile, the concrete surface visible at the rink-side viewing area is riven with numerous cracks and fault lines. Outside, the old foundation has five major cracks on the northern exposure and 11 cracks on the southern exposure.

All of Simcoe’s minor hockey rep teams have been eliminated from OMHA competition. However, SDMHA was still looking forward to 51 games as part of the Marci Cook-Simcoe Arms Minor Hockey Tournament March 16-19.

Hockey can still be played at Talbot Gardens. As well, the enclosed viewing area at the east end of the rink remains open to the public. However, the arena today is not suitable for games where there could be more than several dozen spectators.

“We could pack that place during March break and we didn’t want that to happen,” Cridland said, adding all games in the upcoming tournament can be accommodated at Norfolk’s five remaining arenas.

“We have five arenas within 15 minutes of here,” Cridland said. “Norfolk is lucky that way.”

Simcoe Coun. Peter Black was ashen-faced after hearing that Talbot Gardens has serious problems. There has been talk around the council table in recent years that Norfolk has too much arena capacity and that perhaps one should go as a cost-saving measure.

“This may be an opportunity for councillors to say `Now is the time to close an arena,’” Black said Tuesday.

Black added it is regrettable that this should come to light after the county has performed millions of dollars of upgrades at the Simcoe Recreation Centre to dubious effect.

Simcoe Mayor Charlie Luke appeared to take Tuesday’s news in stride. He doesn’t see the county turning its back on Talbot Gardens. Luke says the arena has a good location in downtown Simcoe, is an attractive part of the streetscape, and has a good reputation in this part of Ontario as a fine place to play hockey. The mayor says a case can be made to spend several million dollars repairing the damage.

Talbot Gardens was built on Talbot Street North more than 60 years ago following the collapse of the Mason Arena on Lynnwood Avenue. Talbot Gardens underwent a renovation costing more than $3 million about 25 years ago. Most everything was replaced except the old bench seating and the concrete tiers that today put the building’s future in question.

Officials with Simcoe minor hockey and county staff will gather in the multi-purpose room at Talbot Gardens Wednesday evening to discuss a strategy for moving forward.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com