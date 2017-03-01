SIMCOE -

The fountain that was removed from Wellington Park in Simcoe last month will not be replaced.

At a meeting of Norfolk council in February, staff said a group in Simcoe was exploring the possibility of raising money for a replacement fountain as a Canada 150 project.

Tuesday, Bill Cridland, Norfolk’s general manager of community services, said the unidentified group has had second thoughts. There will be no new fountain.

The demolition of the old fountain has created a significant void that will have to be addressed.

Cridland told council the flag poles that were removed to allow for the demolition will be replaced shortly. As well, the site will be planted this spring with flowers and other vegetation.

“It will be beautified compared to what it is now,” Cridland said.

Cridland added that Norfolk is open to suggestions as to what should go in this location. Anyone with ideas is invited to share them at 519-426-5999.

The old fountain was built in Wellington Park as a Centennial project in 1967. Prior to its installation, this part of Wellington Park served as a popular baseball diamond.

Simcoe Coun. Peter Black warned against installing a new fountain last month due to the old fountain’s experience with vandalism.

Black said someone inevitably spoils the concept by throwing soap into the water as it circulates. Along with creating a bubble-bath effect, Black said repeated abuse of this sort eventually destroys the water circulating mechanisms.

Norfolk council agreed to remove the old fountain because it was falling apart and represented a hazard to anyone who might try climbing or sitting on it.

