Police blotter: Theft at Dover business

A lottery ticket and Tim Hortons coffee card were among items taken during a break-in at a Port Dover business last week.

The theft at Dover Paint & Paper on Main Street is believed to have occurred in the early morning hours of Friday.

Also taken from the cash register was a quantity of Canadian currency.

Anyone with information related to the break-in is encouraged to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand, Norfolk & Tillsonburg at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Callers to Crime Stoppers do not identify themselves, do not speak to a police officer and do not testify in court. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display.

Stolen vehicle set on fire

A vehicle stolen in Brantford was located north of Waterford this week in a burned-out condition.

Norfolk OPP were called to the location on Townsend Concession 3 around 7:45 a.m. Monday.

The 2005 Infinity four-door hatchback had been reported stolen to police several hours earlier. The vehicle is a write-off due to fire damage.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Plate stolen in Port Dover

A licence plate was stolen from a vehicle in Port Dover this week.

The theft on Avon Court is believed to have occurred in the early morning hours of Monday.

“The OPP want to remind all community residents that if they observe any suspicious activity to please contact the police immediately,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release.

Van sprayed in Waterford

A commercial vehicle in Waterford was vandalized this week.

The cube van is property of Waterford TV & Appliances on Alice Street. Norfolk OPP report it was spray-painted in the early morning hours of Monday.

This was the second incident of spray-paint vandalism in Waterford within the past few days.

On the weekend, someone spray-painted a wall and the surrounding pavement at Waterford Public School on East Church Street.

Vehicle egged in Delhi

A vehicle in Delhi got egged this week.

The vehicle was parked in a driveway on Delcrest Avenue when the incident occurred.

The mischief occurred in the early morning hours of Monday.

Norfolk OPP are investigating. Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is encouraged to contact the force at 1-888-310-1122.

Wallet stolen in Simcoe

Police are reminding the motoring public to protect their valuables after a wallet was stolen from a vehicle in Simcoe.

The theft occurred on McCall Crescent in the early morning hours of Monday.

The wallet in question belongs to a woman and is made of brown leather. It contained personal and financial information.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.