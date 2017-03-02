Lawn parking crosses county radar

SIMCOE -

Norfolk County is investigating the possibility of cracking down on people who park their vehicles in town in their front yards.

At Tuesday’s meeting of Norfolk council, Mayor Charlie Luke said he’s receiving an increasing number of complaints from residents regarding nearby properties where vehicles are parked on the front lawn.

Luke has looked into these reports and has been surprised that vehicles are being parked in this manner even though there are spaces available on the street.

“I can’t understand why people would not park on the street,” the mayor told council. “In my opinion, it detracts from the appearance of a neighbourhood when people are parked at every different angle.”

Council directed staff to have a look around and see how other municipalities have responded to this behaviour.

“I’m not looking for a 10-page report,” Luke said. “But I’m interested to hear what other municipalities are doing in their urban areas.”