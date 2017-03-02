Police blotetr: OPP traffic blitz in Norfolk

Norfolk OPP focused their traffic-enforcement efforts on dangerous sections of local road for much of last week.

The Zero Tolerance – Zero Collisions campaign took place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday on Highway 3 between Delhi and Simcoe, Brantford Road between Delhi and Brant County, and Cockshutt Road between Port Dover and Brant County.

Charges laid over 30 hours of enforcement were as follows: 70 speeding charges, three charges for no insurance, one distracted driving charge, three charges for failing to provide proof of insurance, three charges for failing to honour a stop sign, four seatbelt infractions, and 18 Highway Traffic Act infractions.

“During the course of the campaign we still had drivers operating their vehicle with no regard for public safety,” Insp. Zvonko Horvat, chief of the Norfolk OPP, said in a news release.

“We will continue this campaign every month in order to eliminate the senseless deaths that occur on our roadways. We ask the public to get on board. We need everyone to make a firm commitment to good driving behaviour and obeying all the laws of the road in order to keep everyone safe.”

Snowmobiles stolen near Waterford

Two snowmobiles were stolen from a home north of Waterford this week.

The theft occurred on Norfolk Road 19 late Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

The snowmobiles were on a trailer in a driveway. The missing machines are a black 2006 Arctic Cat Sabercar 700 and a red 2005 Yamaha RX1.

The enclosed trailer itself is a black 2009 Snopro F85.

Total value of the missing property is estimated at $16,000.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen snow machines is asked to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand, Norfolk & Tillsonburg at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000. Callers to Crime Stoppers do not identify themselves, do not speak to a police officer and do not testify in court.

Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display.

Vehicle arson in York

A vehicle reported stolen in Caledonia this week was later discovered on fire in York north of Cayuga.

The purple 2006 Chevrolet HHR was stolen from the area of Caithness Street and Argyle Street Wednesday night.

An off-duty officer with the Haldimand OPP discovered the vehicle engulfed in flames at the entrance to a farm laneway on Stoney Creek Road in York around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Haldimand firefighters attended the scene and extinguished the flames. Haldimand OPP are investigating.