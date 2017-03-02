SIMCOE -

Norfolk’s annual send-off party for Old Man Winter will be held this weekend at the Norfolk County Fairgrounds.

The Simcoe & District Chamber of Commerce’s annual Springarama home and garden show will be held at The Aud Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

As usual, all exhibitor space has been sold out.

A total of 70 exhibitors will be on hand demonstrating the newest technology and the latest thinking on contemporary living. Half the exhibitors are from Norfolk while the others have travelled to Simcoe from elsewhere to raise their profile and expand their market area.

“It was sold out two days ago,” says Yvonne DiPietro, general manager of the chamber. “We were able to move things around and accommodate a few more exhibitors. We have an excellent mix. It is a high-energy group we have this year.

“We’re always full. It’s always a good show.”

DiPietro likes that the forecast for this weekend is pleasantly wintery. The 3,000 or so who traditionally turn out seem to enjoy themselves more when dreaming of the spring weather to come.

There will be a number of special presentations throughout the weekend geared to keeping the crowd thinking happy thoughts.

Brantford lawyer David Maltby, president of the Canadian Peony Society, will be on hand Saturday and Sunday to speak about new and old varieties of peonies. There will be question-and-answer sessions both days where the expert will help local gardeners trouble-shoot their gardens and get maximum results.

Whistling Gardens of Wilsonville is also sponsoring presentations Saturday and Sunday related to nature and the great outdoors in Norfolk.

Associate Tara Carpenter will speak about Norfolk’s nocturnal wildlife on Saturday in a seminar titled Botanical Owls. Carpenter will show kids how to make cute arts-and-crafts owls from a pine cones that they can take home with them as a souvenir.

On Sunday, Carpenter will speak about milkweed – something many consider to be a nuisance weed – and the butterflies and other pollinators that depend on this vital plant.

“This is an event we look forward to every year,” says Wanda Heimbecker of Whistling Gardens. “We always look forward to bringing fresh blooms to the show and look forward to greeting all the happy visitors.”

Other highlights of this week’s event include a shed-building workshop sponsored by Abel Enterprises noon to 1 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

As well, staff from Kaley’s Restaurant will host cooking demonstrations from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., also Saturday and Sunday.

The doors open on Springarama 4 p.m. Friday. Hours Saturday are from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. while hours Sunday are from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m.

Admission is $2. Along with promoting local businesses, proceeds from Springarama help underwrite the activities of the Simcoe & District Chamber of Commerce.

