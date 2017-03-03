Brant OPP say that man's death a homicide

Brant OPP say that the death of a 69-year-old Brant County man is a homicide.

Police on Friday night identified the victim as Robert Waite.

A post-mortem was conducted Friday in Hamilton.

Officers found Waite's body at about 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Diamond Towing compound at 42 Papple Rd. in Cainsville. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner.

Police said they were asked to attend the address to check on the well-being of the occupant.

Police said that a tip line has been established. Anyone with information is asked to telephone 1-855-835-5677.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com

Police also reminded residents to ensure doors and windows are locked at all times.

"We don't know who did this," said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk. "The fact is a person committed a homicide in the Cainsville community. Police are encouraging everyone to put their safety as a priority."

Residents are encouraged to contact police to immediately report suspicious activity. The OPP website www.opp.ca contains a number of useful resources, tips and links.