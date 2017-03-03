DELHI, ON -

It was June 1, 2016. Adam Bari’s motorcycle had just been hit. He was lying on the road with major injuries throughout his body.

Bari was coming into Delhi when a car, making a left-hand turn, pulled out in front of him at the intersection of Highway 3 and Burch Lane.

That’s where Bari’s story begins, but certainly not where it ends. Despite being close to death at the scene, he survived.

Bari, who lives between Courtland and Langton, came away with numerous injuries; basal skull fracture, brain bleed, facial fractures, hematoma on his spleen and intestines, multiple fractures to the right pelvis, right radius fracture – and that’s just the beginning.

Bari, 35, a tool and dye maker, is entitled to up to $86,000 in benefits to assist in his recovery, but, had the collision occurred 24 hours earlier, he would have been eligible for up to $2 million.

The definition of catastrophic impairment changed under the province’s Statutory Accident Benefits Schedule on June 1, 2016 – the day Bari’s motorcycle was hit.

Under the old definition Bari would have been declared catastrophically impaired, but under the new definition that’s no longer the case, leaving him, his wife Courtney and 6-year-old twins without some benefits that could assist in his recovery.

The Financial Services Commission of Ontario (FSCO) has a legislative mandate to regulate the insurance sector. In an email, the FSCO said the changes were a result of consultations with an expert panel, and were done to be more consistent with current scientific and medical evidence.

If Bari had been hit on May 31 he would have been eligible for up to $2 million in benefits. If he had been hit in August he would only be eligible for $36,000 because his policy was up for renewal before that date.

The new definition of catastrophic impairment took effect on June 1, 2016 but consumers’ policy and coverage options remained unchanged until their policy renewal date, which in Bari’s case was July 2016.

Prior to June 1 the Glasgow Coma Scale was used to determine whether someone was catastrophically impaired. The new system uses an MRI or CT scan to find brain injury, and then the injured has to meet criteria under a new scale.

“My understanding from medical experts is this new scale is fairly restrictive. And so, you’re going to see, likely, people who automatically would have been deemed catastrophic in the past under the old GCS scale, they’re not going to be under the new scale,” Bari’s lawyer, Michael Smitiuch said in an interview last fall.

Under the new scale the injured are assessed at one month after the injury occurred, then at six months and then again at nine months. At each checkpoint they have to meet a threshold to be deemed catastrophically impaired. Bari has not met any of those thresholds.

There are three types of benefits Bari is entitled to, including medical, rehabilitation and attendant care, said Smitiuch.

“They’re very specific within the law what you’re able to claim,” Smitiuch said.

Any benefits Bari receives have to have medical support.

“It’s Adam’s treatment team who are the experts that will make suggestions on things that will help his recovery,” Smitiuch added.

The power then lies in the hands of the insurance companies – in Bari’s case, it’s Intact Insurance. It can approve or deny the benefit that experts have recommended.

Benefit requests for a nurse case manager and for housekeeping support have been denied, Courtney Bari said this week.

Health care providers are careful in what gets put through so funds are conserved for Adam’s treatment, she explained.

The Baris can’t go through the courts to fight a denial but have to go through something called a licence appeal tribunal, which is specialized to deal with these issues.

“(The government) has taken away a person’s right to go to a court of law to fight these denials,” Smitiuch said.

Even if someone were to have success at the licence appeal tribunal, they wouldn’t be able to recover their legal costs from the insurance company.

“It would be very rare where you’re allowed any kind of legal costs that have to be paid back by the insurance company,” Smitiuch said.

If someone didn’t have the support or financial resources to go to the tribunal, they would be unable to fight the denial, something Smitiuch said happens far too often.

“Even if they do start with fighting the insurance company on it, the whole system is set up to wear down injury victims,” Smitiuch said. “We’re talking about people who are at their worst moments, some of them the worst moment of their life.

“A lot of people just don’t have it in them to fight a big insurance company that has unlimited resources.”

The Baris are arguing that they were never informed that the definition of catastrophic impairment was changing.

“In March 2016, as required by FSCO, Intact Insurance sent out a one-time direct mailer to all customers in Ontario informing them of changes coming to Ontario Auto insurance,” Intact Insurance said in a prepared statement.

Courtney, a registered massage therapist, claimed that the mailer they received from Intact did not inform them that the definition of catastrophic impairment was changing.

The FSCO did issue a bulletin about the upcoming auto insurance reform changes in August 2015 on its website, including the new definition of catastrophic impairment, long before Bari got in his accident.

But Smitiuch said it’s unfair to ask the general public to look through websites to find the information when it should be given to them upfront.

In her frustration and quest for answers Courtney wrote two letters to Minister of Finance Charles Sousa. In December 2016, over two months later, she received a response from Sousa that reiterated what has been said to her by the insurance company and the FSCO – that the changes were made after consultations with an expert panel and they were posted on the FSCO website.

Courtney said she knew changes to insurance were coming, but didn’t know the extent.

“We had no idea that the definition for catastrophic had changed,” Courtney said

Whether the Baris would have changed their policy had they known about the changes is something Courtney said is too hard to answer.

“Before something like this happens to you, you don’t fully understand the ramifications,” she said.

And the ramifications have extended themselves into every aspect of the young family’s life.

“There is nothing about our current lives that resembles our old life,” Courtney said.

But in times of great need a community can come together to support one another. A Gofundme campaign for the Baris raised almost $6,200.

“Our community has been absolutely phenomenal in fundraising for our family,” Courtney said.

The Baris have moved forward with a lawsuit against the other driver, who was charged following the crash, and are waiting for that to work its way through the court system.

For now, all the Baris can do is wait. Wait for answers and wait for Adam to improve.

Nine months after the collision and Bari still is waiting to heal properly. No surgeries are currently scheduled, but Courtney said it’s not a matter of if, but when he will need to go under the knife again.

Adam is doing well, but Courtney doesn’t want to downplay the seriousness of his injuries. “He’s able to do more small tasks for himself but still requires 24-hour care,” she said.

It’s way too soon to even talk of Adam’s prognosis or of his returning to work, Courtney said.

While the Baris are waiting they’ve started a conversation that affects millions of people in Ontario.

“Nobody is fully informed. And … as consumers, I think, yes we need to take some responsibility for that. But the government and insurance companies also have to have some responsibility in that.”