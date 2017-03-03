DELHI, ON -

Delhi’s Kyle Van Wynsberghe spent the past four years catching passes with the Carleton Ravens, now he’s looking to secure a Canadian Football League contract.

The 22-year-old criminology major will spend March 10 in Montreal as part of the CFL’s Eastern Regional Combine. The event sees prospects take part in a number of fitness drills like the 40-yard dash and 225-pound bench press under the watchful eye of league scouts and executives.

“I’m not letting it go to my head or anything, I’m still staying humble about it (but) it’s kind of cool knowing that your name is on some professional team’s radars,” Van Wynsberghe said. “In the whole grand scheme of things, it doesn’t mean that I’m going to play pro or anything (but) it’s kind of nice knowing there’s some interest in you.”

Van Wynsberghe won back-to-back Haldimand-Norfolk Bowl titles as the starting quarterback of the Delhi Raiders, but made the switch to receiver after high school in the hopes of eventually drawing CFL suitors.

This season he finished fifth in the province in receiving yards per game (78.1) and receiving yards (625) and tied for sixth with four touchdowns.

“Coming from high school I knew I wanted to switch at the end of the day for this reason and I wouldn’t say it’s paying off yet but it’s starting to look that way,” he said. “I know I wouldn’t even get a chance as a quarterback so it’s kind of cool possibly getting a chance as a receiver one day.”

A former member of the Hamilton Ironmen, Van Wynsberghe knows he won’t necessarily tear up the combine’s stat sheet but plans to take full advantage as the event shifts from fitness drills to one-on-one competition.

“I’m not like a super athletic guy that has crazy numbers but I’m hoping that my one-on-ones will be where I stand out. I’m more of a moxie guy,” Van Wynsberghe said.

“I’ve got to make sure my one-on-ones are good and it only takes one guy to notice.”

The Ravens completed the 2016 regular season with a mark of 6-2 before topping their cross-town rival Ottawa Gee-Gees in the OUA quarter-final. They would eventually fall to the Western Mustangs in the Yates Cup semi-final but the team left the field knowing they’ve helped make the Ravens program a contender.

“It definitely wasn’t what we wanted in the way that we lost in the semis but I think that we built something with the core guys this year,” said Van Wynsberghe. “With a bunch of guys leaving, I think they’ve put a footprint on the program ... they’ve left a good impression on the program and where it’s going.”

Van Wynsberghe is eligible to return to the Ravens next season but admits the preparation of all 14 Ravens headed to either the CFL’s eastern or national combines has ramped up since the invites were extended.

“We would be training regardless but this year for the combine guys it’s like ‘I have a chance to do something individually here as well’,” he added. “You always train a little harder knowing that you’re going to have a chance and there’s going to be some pro scouts looking at you.”

