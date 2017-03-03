Syrup season off and running

WATERFORD -

This winter – or lack thereof – has been a historic one for the folks at Chambers Pure Maple Products.

As the calendar turned to 2017, that meant the family-run business located near Waterford could celebrate its 40th year. There was no time to party however, as warm temperatures meant tree roots weren't frozen and the season began two days earlier than ever.

“We started way back on the 24th of January when we had that warm spell,” said Marvin Chambers, owner of the business along with his wife Judy Chambers. “The trees were giving sap then. We didn't have any winter, the lakes were open and there was no ice so there was really nothing to hold the temperature down to the freezing point.”

Chambers said the trees on his property on Villa Nova Road have produced about half their goal of one litre per tap. Others who started just last week might not be so lucky, but Chambers is holding out hope.

“I'm not looking for a long season because of the weather we've got,” he explained. “I'm not sure about the outlook for the fellas that started late but the way it's going right now, there's no reason why the fellas that got started early can't get a decent crop out of this year.”

Unfortunately for local producers, history isn't on their side. The last time the season began in late January as opposed to mid-February or early March the numbers were way down.

“This is where it really scares you because that year we had a really poor year,” Chambers noted. “I'm still hoping for a good year but it could be in the cards where we're not going to have one either.”

“(But) we're better than halfway there and things are still looking OK.”

Last year, many in the Waterford/Villa Nova area were disappointed to learn the Chambers Pancake House, which was located on the family property and welcomed residents during the season for many years, would be closed.

The good news is that the family's full line of products is still available at the building as it's become a full retail store.

“We have a full line of products here – (it's) the same as what we had before it's just we're short of pancakes now,” Chambers added. “As far as overall sales and everything else, they've been great.”

