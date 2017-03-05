SIMCOE -

Surgeries and lab services at Norfolk General Hospital have been cancelled due to extensive flooding from a burst pipe.

A hot water supply pipe near the entry to the operating rooms on the second floor burst late Saturday afternoon. The water flooded the OR unit and then seeped through the walls and ceilings to the diagnostic imaging unit and kitchen on the first floor.

Norfolk firefighters responded to the scene and placed tarps over the diagnostic equipment.

“The hospital was put on fire watch in case of any water damage to electrical systems,” said a media release issued Sunday morning.

Patient safety and care was not at risk, said the release.

“I want to acknowledge the quick reaction of the hospital staff, members of our leadership team and Norfolk Fire in bringing this disastrous situation under control,” said Kelly Isfan, NGH CEO. “We will work diligently to restore these important services as quickly as possible.”

Restoration crews have begun clean-up and assessing damage.

In addition to the cancellation of surgeries and lab services, EMS has been diverted to other area hospitals until further notice, said the release.

Visitors are still able to visit with family members on inpatient floors, said the release.