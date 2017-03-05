New manager to help shape Brant's growth

PARIS - After serving in a Greater Toronto Area municipality in the thick of growth, Alison Newton has moved ahead of the wave by taking a position in Brant County where she can use her talents and contacts to help it capture the benefits.

The county has recruited Newton as general manager of economic development and strategic investments, a job similar to - but more intense than -- the director of economic development position she held in the town of Oakville for eight years.

She takes over from David Johnston, who has retired after being the first to take up the position of steering Brant's industrial and commercial renaissance.

Why would Newton, 42, leave a municipality of 192,000 people in Halton region to serve as the point person in marshaling investment in a county of 36,000?

"It's definitely a very different market here. This is where Halton region was 20 years ago, on the cusp of major development," she said in an interview in her office.

"When I talked to people here in Brant, it seemed like a very good fit. They recognize growth is coming. We can sit back and wait for whatever might come, or we can be proactive and attract investment that is the right fit for the people who live here. We must look at the best way to shape growth."

As a municipality along the Highway 403 corridor, Brant is both rural with a strong farming base and small urban, possessing a resurging industrial and commercial base, with the Brant 403 Business Park as the centrepiece.

It is also in a region, along with Brantford , Six Nations and Cambridge, which is in the next ring of growth coming out of the GTA.

"It's a delicate balance, when you have an area that has a rich agricultural history," Newton said.

"It's about complementing, not changing it. We have to attract the right investment."

She points out that Brant already has many of the necessary tools. It has filled the business park on the west side of Rest Acres Road and acquired another parcel on the east side. It also has good partnerships with the city and Six Nations, an educated and skilled labour force, and the technological capability to harness growth.

The task is to formulate the strategy, strengthen the partnerships and reach out for the investment.

"We are in an economic region that goes beyond municipal boundaries," she said.

"We have to work in partnership. I'm thrilled the county has the attitude and culture to work as partners. At the end of the day, we are a team.

"I believe everyone here has a genuine intention to make things work. It's an inspiring environment to work in."

County council believes Newton has the right mix of talents, skills, experience and contacts to do the job. As well as serving as an economic development director in Oakville, she worked before that at Cushman & Wakefield in Toronto as a consultant in its capital markets division.

"The position Alison has is a very important one for any municipality, but especially for a growing one like Brant," said CAO Paul Emerson.

"We are so thankful that a person with her experience and knowledge would join our team. Her experience working in the GTA will be a great value to us, as Brant is now on the next ring of development and likely will be attractive to business.

"Her network of contacts will be critical to our success."

MMarion@postmedia.com

Twitter.com.EXPMarion