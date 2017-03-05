Opinion divided on basic income

Improvements to social services are needed but people in Brantford and Brant aren't entirely convinced that a basic income is the answer.

That's one of the many findings of two public information sessions organized by Brant social services staff in recent weeks.

Some who attended the sessions believe improvements to the current system of income support are needed, said Susan Evenden, director of social assistance and homelessness services Ontario Works Brant.

But opinions are divided as to whether a basic income or similar program would be the appropriate solution, she added.

The provincial government announced last year plans to conduct a basic income pilot project in communities across Ontario starting in this spring. The basic income would provide a guaranteed monthly stipend instead of social assistance support through programs such as Ontario Works and the Ontario Disability Support Program.

Ontario Works Brant staff organized two public information sessions to explain the program and to gather input from people to determine what kind of program they would like to see implemented in Ontario. Sessions were held in Brantford and Brant.

Close to 80 people attended the two sessions. Information gathered by Evenden will be summarized and sent to the provincial government. The province is expected to announce in April four locations for the pilot project.

"Generally speaking, we heard a range of opinion," Evenden said. "Some people had strong reservations about the approach being proposed. Others were supportive of the concept but unsure about some details."

Some people expressed concerns about affordability and were looking for assurances that any new system would be accountable to the taxpayer. As well, most people felt a basic income plan needs to be accompanied by additional supports, such as housing, prescription medications, counselling and education.

"There was a sense, too, that it's important to look at all related systems - subsidized housing, health care, child care to ensure people do not end up unintentionally disadvantaged as a results of basic income because of subsidy rules in other programs," Evenden said. "By way of example, the additional income may not be helpful if the person's housing charges increase as a result."

People are concerned about rising housing and energy costs as well as the restructuring of the labour market and its effect on families. Many people also believe an income support program aimed at reducing poverty needs to target all age groups, she said.

"Concerns were raised about the exclusion of children 16 to 18 who are on their own and those above aged 65," Evenden said. "Some of the participants felt there are seniors who also live well below the poverty line and were unsure as to why the pilot program, which is being developed by the province, would exclude them."

The basic income is different than social assistance in that it is given to anyone who meets eligibility requirements. It is seen to be easier to administer and is an unconditional payment that doesn't require people to prove they are looking for work.

Advocates for a basic income plan believe it would help lift more people out of poverty, improve their health and make it easier to afford housing.

However, some of the people who attended the public information session in Paris earlier this week had some strong reservations about a basic income program.

Some wondered if someone receiving the income would then work under the table to earn additional funds. Others suggested a basic income would allow those who abuse drugs to continue with that lifestyle.

"It looks like it's something that will put people on easy street," said one participant who attended the Paris meeting. "If you want something you should be doing something to get it."

