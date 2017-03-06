Axford withdraws from Canada’s World Baseball Classic team
Reliever John Axford withdrew from Canada’s World Baseball Classic team on Sunday due to personal and professional reasons.
Axford, from Port Dover, had a 6-4 record with three saves, a 3.97 earned-run average and 60 strikeouts for the Oakland Athletics last season.
He has a 34-32 record with 144 saves over eight major league seasons. He has a career ERA of 3.58 with 514 strikeouts.
Right-handed pitcher Jesen Therrien, from Montreal, will take Axford’s spot on Canada’s roster.
Therrien, 23, is a member of the Philadelphia Phillies organization and spent the 2016 season between double-A Reading and high-A Clearwater.
He represented Canada at the 2010 under-18 Baseball World Cup and in 2011 at the U18 Pan Am Championships where Canada won a silver medal.