Police blotter: $37G tractor stolen near Courtland

A tractor valued at $37,000 was stolen from a farm equipment dealership near Courtland sometime last month.

Norfolk OPP have determined that someone pulled into Premier Equipment on Norfolk Road 13 in a large U-Haul van on the morning of Feb. 19. A tractor was loaded into the van and driven away.

The incident was brought to the attention of police March 3.

The tractor in question is a 2017 John Deere two-wheel drive model 5045E with an open operating station. The 45-horsepower tractor is green in colour with yellow trim.

The person who took the tractor was a male wearing a ball cap and light-coloured sweat pants. The suspect was wearing a dark coat and had the hood of a dark hoodie pulled over his head.

Anyone with information related to the theft is encouraged to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand, Norfolk & Tillsonburg at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Callers to Crime Stoppers do not speak to a police officer, do not identify themselves and do not testify in court. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display.

Overpayment scam in Port Dover

A resident of Port Dover was bilked out of money last week.

The victim responded to an ad seeking a caregiver for an elderly woman who was reportedly suffering from dementia.

A rate of pay was agreed upon and the person doing the hiring sent a cheque in the mail for more than the agreed-upon rate of pay.

The victim then received a request to cash the cheque and wire back an amount equal to the alleged overpayment. The victim did so and was surprised to learn that the initial cheque failed to clear at the bank.

In a news release, Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said the overpayment scam takes many forms.

“Overpayment scams are the type of fraud where the person receiving the cheque is actually owed the money for goods sold or services payable,” Sanchuk said.

“The person either selling or responding to an ad receives a counterfeit cashier’s cheque, personal cheque or corporate cheque for an amount in excess of the amount owing. They are then asked to deposit the cheque and wire the excess funds immediately back. Once the cheque is deposited it returns as counterfeit and is charged back to the victim’s financial account.”

Tonneau cover stolen in Delhi

Thieves will take anything of value if it isn’t nailed.

Last week in Delhi, someone stole a tonneau cover off the rear of a pickup truck that was parked at the Delhi Community Centre arena.

Norfolk OPP were alerted to the incident around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Gates stolen in Long Point

Norfolk OPP are asking metal recyclers to be on the lookout for a set of steel gates following a recent theft in Long Point.

Sometime between Feb. 25 and March 4, someone attended on Hastings Drive and removed a set of gates from the driveway of a residence there.

“The gates are described as large tubular gates that spanned the width of the driveway leading to the seasonal residence,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release.

Anyone with information related to the theft is encouraged to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand, Norfolk & Tillsonburg at 1-800-222-8477.