World language growth eyed

The Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board wants to expand the free after-school and weekend languages programs it offers elementary school students.

International language programs, mandated under the Ministry of Education, are offered through school boards to provide instruction in non-official languages.

The Catholic board currently offers classes in Italian, Spanish, Madarin and Tagalog, which is spoken in the Philippines, and has a waiting list for instruction in Portuguese.

Terre Slaght, principal of education, said the the board would like to grow the program, currently offered in Brantford at St. Mary Catholic Learning Centre, to other communities and include additional languages.

"There could be other languages people want that we don't know about," said Slaght.

The programs are free, students aren't required to have any prior language knowledge and are able to enrol anytime.

Slaght said each program requires an enrolment of about 25 students.

The Catholic board began its elementary international languages program five years ago to those in junior kindergarten to Grade 8.

"We started with just Italian," said Slaght. "Then we added Spanish and, for a while, Polish."

If enough families have an interest in a specific language program, school boards are obligated to provide it. Two-hour classes in Italian, Spanish and Tagalog are currently offered once a week after school and Mandarin instruction on Saturdays for 2.5 hours.

Slaght estimates total enrolment at about 120 students who come from both local school boards, and from private schools. The Grand Erie District School Board also provides it own language programs.

Students aren't assessed and don't get report cards or credits but Slaght said, for most, the instruction provides a link to their heritage.

"Parents like the sense of community the programs provide. They don't want their children to lose their culture. They want them to be able to speak to their grandparents and extended family."

Slaght said research also indicates that learning new languages boosts students' self-confidence and their marks in other subjects.

The programs are taught either by school board employees - Spanish classes are led by two of the board's early childhood educators - or by community members hired by the board.

For younger students, the instruction is mainly oral and includes lots of games and other fun activities. Older students are grouped based on their ability and get instruction in both speaking and writing.

Slaght said the board is reaching out to residents in the large geographic area it serves with a goal to also offer classes to students in their home communities in Brant, Norfolk and Haldimand.

"We want to get the word out that people can approach us," said Slaght.

According to numbers provided in 2011 by Statistics Canada, the most common non-official language mother tongues in Brantford are Polish, Italian, Dutch, German, Portuguese, Panjabi, Vietnamese, Spanish and Ukrainian.

For more information on the elementary international languages program, contact Hailey Bouckhuyt at 519-756-6505 or hbouckhuyt@bhncdsb.ca

