Police blotter: Vehicle hit with paintballs

A large quantity of orange coloured paintballs were fired at a vehicle that was parked at a Rosemarie Boulevard, North Walsingham address early Monday morning. Police are currently following up with information provided by the public.

Attempted theft

Someone broke into a vehicle on Temperance Street in Waterford at around 7:36 a.m. Tuesday.

The culprit(s) gained access into the vehicle and proceeded to damage the steering column and ignition in an attempt to remove the vehicle.

Mischief in Delhi

Between 5-7:30 p.m. Monday someone attended an address on James St. in Delhi and caused significant damage to the drywall in the hallway of the building.

The OPP are reminding all Norfolk County residents to contact the police immediately at 1-888-310-1122 if they observe suspicious activity.

Vehicle fire

A stolen vehicle was discovered on fire on Windham East Quarter Line Road on Monday.

It was determined that a 2007 Lincoln MKX was stolen from the parking lot of Walmart in Simcoe earlier that evening. The vehicle was then set on fire and destroyed.

The attending firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading.

$10,000 worth of chainsaws stolen

An estimated $10,000 worth of chainsaws were removed from a construction trailer on North Shore Drive in Dunnville between Mar. 2 and Mar. 6.

In that time, unknown(s) entered the commercial utility provider and got into the trailer before removing nine Stihl chainsaws and fleeing the area.

Haldimand OPP is continuing to investigate. The OPP is reminding the public to report any suspicious vehicles/persons to the police. If you see something or know something, say something.