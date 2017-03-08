Bears ousted in consolation quarter-final

The Valley Heights Bears were eliminated in the consolation quarter-final of the OFSAA girls 'A' volleyball tournament in Welland on Tuesday.

The Bears finished the round robin with a record of 2-2, good enough for third place in Pool C and a date with Blenheim in the first contest of the consolation quarters. The Bears dropped the first two sets 13-25, 16-25 before taking the third 25-18. Their bid to push the contest to a fifth and deciding set fell short as Blenheim handed the Bears a 15-25 in the fourth.

Blenheim was then defeated in the semi-final.