SIMCOE -

Things are back to normal at Norfolk General Hospital.

A pipe burst near the hospital’s main operating theatre on the second floor Saturday around 5:30 p.m. While patients were never at risk, flooding caused NGH officials to cancel surgeries, diagnostic imaging appointments, and lab services until further notice.

As of Wednesday, everything has been restored.

“We're in good shape and it was a very quick turnaround on getting things back to business – really amazing because of the work the staff did, and the assistance we received from local providers and fire and rescue,” said NGH communications specialist Gerry Hamill.

“It was not the most pleasant thing to happen but everybody pulled together and we're good to go.”

A damage estimate won't be available for some time, Hamill said.

“There obviously are some costs involved in the recovery of services,” he added.