SIMCOE -

High winds are wreaking havoc in Norfolk County this afternoon.

There are numerous reports of downed trees and power lines leading to power outages in the county.

“Expect the unexpected and be prepared for obstructions in the roadway,” said Norfolk OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk, adding everyone needs to be alert and aware of their surroundings at all times.

Fairground Road is among those closed due to downed trees and power lines. A tree went down outside Houghton Public School. At least one vehicle was damaged.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Norfolk and surrounding areas. Winds could reach up to 100 km/h said the national weather service.

Norfolk County has also sent out an advisory to local residents.

“If you do not have to leave your residence stay inside,” said a media release.

Norfolk Roads workers are working to remove the downed trees and debris from roadways. Hydro One is dealing with damaged power lines and outages.

“All Norfolk County trail networks should be avoided at this time. Oakwood Cemetery is now closed to the public due to damaged trees and will reopen early next week,” said the release.